With 21% of precincts reporting, opposition was strong to a proposal on Tuesday’s ballot to replace Maine’s two utilities with a publicly owned power company.

Support for Question 3, to buy the assets of Central Maine Power and Versant Power, was garnering a little more than one-fourth of votes statewide. “No” votes accounted for 72% of the ballots.

Lucy Hochschartner, deputy campaign manager of the Pine Tree Power campaign, said she will wait for all votes to be in before commenting on the outcome. She said she was proud of the volunteers who helped what she called a grassroots campaign.

“This was always about standing up for the people of Maine who are not being served by CMP and Versant,” she said.

The clatter of air hockey and pinball could be heard over the thump of the bass at Arcadia, Portland’s combination bar and arcade, where Pine Tree Power supporters gathered for a Yes On 3 watch party Tuesday night. Just minutes after the polls closed, the atmosphere was energetic, with some supporters gathering at the bar, others clustered around the pinball and video game machines and a handful grabbing slices of pizza.

Emily Manter of Portland showed up to support Pine Tree Power, as the publicly owned utility would be called.

Advertisement

“I think that our electricity, which everybody needs … there shouldn’t be a corporate entity profiting off that,” she said.

However, Jean Bingham, 65, said earlier Tuesday that she came to her South Portland polling station to cast her ballot against Question 3.

“I don’t think it’s in the best interest of the state and the residents of the state,” Bingham said. “Although it was perceived, to me, as helping citizens, I don’t think they did a very good job of putting forward all of their plans to be able to bring it forward at this time. I thought it needed more research. It took a while to read through what they were trying to present and what the effect would be.”

Joe Conway, 44, said he was motivated to vote “on pretty much everything,” including local school board races because he has school-aged children. Conway, who voted in South Portland, said he supported Question 3 because it’s “a huge opportunity to change the way utilities are managed.”

“I don’t think it’s a perfect solution, but I don’t think CMP is a solution either,” Conway said.

Critics say that because CMP is part of Avangrid, a subsidiary of Iberdrola, a large Spanish utility, and Versant Power is owned by Enmax, a Calgary energy company, they are distant, unresponsive and send their profits out of Maine. Opponents of Question 3 say buying the two utilities at a price tag of between $6 billion and $13 billion would result in burdensome debt just as utilities need to spend money to upgrade the grid to confront the impacts of climate change.

Advertisement

The question has drawn intense scrutiny and sparked debates for the last several months as campaigns for and against have dominated airwaves and print ads. Question 3 appears with seven other ballot questions.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows declined to make any “big predictions” on turnout but said she’d love to see 50%. During the last off-year election in 2021, turnout was 37%, but mayoral races in the state’s two biggest cities plus a full slate of referendum questions is expected to drive that higher this year.

“Eight referendum questions is unusual and certainly more than we have seen in recent years, but talking to wardens and poll workers, there haven’t been substantial voter confusion,” Bellows said. “People have done their research.”

BIG SPENDING

The owners of Maine’s two largest power companies have spent more than $37 million so far to defeat the question, including more than $26 million this year alone, according to campaign finance reports. Backers of Question 3 have raised and spent far less.

Maine Affordable Energy, the ballot question committee controlled by CMP’s parent company, Avangrid, has raised $23.7 million in its effort to defeat Question 3. About half was raised this year. The group has $360,000 in cash on hand. Most of its spending this year was on professional services such as graphic design and legal services, followed by social media and online advertising. Maine Energy Progress, the committee controlled by Versant’s parent company, Enmax, has raised $16.1 million – almost all this year – and spent $14.5 million. It has $1.9 million in cash on hand and has spent more than $7.4 million on TV ads, production and media. The leading backer of the referendum, Our Power, has spent $1.1 million, including $588,000 spent this year. The group has raised $1.2 million and has just under $45,000 cash on hand. Most of the money spent by Our Power has been on personnel and campaign staff, consulting, and independent contractor costs. Its largest donation – $150,000 – came from the San Francisco-based 128 Collective, which focuses on climate change policy. Contributions made in the most recent reporting period, covering most of October, were mostly small donations from individuals. Also on the ballot is Question 1, which would require voter approval for some public offices, and publicly owned electricity providers, before they take on more than $1 billion in debt. It would require the state treasurer to inform voters of estimated costs of increased debt by government bodies when they seek more than $1 billion in debt. The measure was initiated by Avangrid as a backstop in case Question 3 passes, since significant borrowing would be needed to finance the purchase of CMP and Versant. Staff Writer Hannah LaClaire contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: