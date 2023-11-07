High speed connectivity has become linked to all facets of modern life, including ministry. Early in the pandemic, churches across the state were racing to switch to remote services to maintain connection with their congregations. At the same time, it became more obvious that bridging the digital divide exposed glaring gaps in accessibility.

Not only has connectivity become essential for communicating with family, colleagues, friends and congregations, it is now a prerequisite for education, economic opportunities, and healthcare access. Delivering broadband to everyone should be a priority, but alarmingly, the most effective resource we have for meeting that goal, the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, is within months of expiring if Congress does not act urgently to extend its funding.

Over 90,000 households depend upon the ACP for their connection. The program has had a life-altering impact for so many households that would otherwise be disconnected – dismantling the cost barriers that were previously holding them back while equipping them with an endless array of resources that improve their quality of life. The ACP has been particularly effective for households in rural areas of the state, which are far too often left behind, causing these communities to be disconnected at a pronounced rate.

We believe it is incumbent upon our leaders to act and extend the ACP. Low-income and rural households here in Maine and across the country are depending on it.

John Hennessy

advocacy director, Episcopal Diocese of Maine

Portland

