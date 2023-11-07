Oct. 25 came as an absolute shock to Mainers like me. We see these senseless tragedies on the news, but this was in our own backyard. My heart breaks for the victims and their families. While the cities and settings of mass killings vary, there’s a sad and all too predictable story line.

Many are calling for legislative action that undermines our rights and simply fails to address the real problem that exists. To reduce the number of mass killings in America, we must remove dangerous, threatening people – not guns – from our communities before they harm someone.

In the wake of this massacre, many have asked me if I’m scared. Not really. The same tool that was used to terrify towns in Maine is the same tool sitting next to me right now. I refuse to be a victim and this tragedy is a sad but true reminder that we all need to remain armed and disciplined. You are your own first responder.

This is a pivotal moment. I pray that we use this tragedy to take common sense steps forward that will keep us safe. I pray this is a wakeup call that spurs law-abiding citizens to prepare accordingly for the violence and harm they could one day face.

Andee Reardon

State director, Women for Gun Rights Maine

Auburn

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »