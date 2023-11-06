It happens every time, after a shooting, and this time is no different: The finger-pointing, who can we blame, who’s at fault? The answer is no further than the closest mirror because we’re all at fault for allowing our firearms-obsessed society to reach this point.
And all the crying, the tears, the vigils, thoughts and prayers, fill-in-the-blank “strong” banners will be in vain. Nothing will ever change until we all start voting for politicians with a conscience.
David Salvail
Eliot
