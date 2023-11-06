Like many Mainers and Americans, I cringe looking at news about the situation in Gaza. Today’s headline in Al Jazeera: “Israeli bombing turns Gaza into a ball of fire as blackouts add to the distress.” I have seen references made to the firebombing of Dresden in World War II, and this would affirm that reference.

The victims of this assault are largely civilian. I have read that, due to previous assaults on Gaza, half the current population are children. There have been many calls for a ceasefire to protect these civilians, mostly children, but the U.S. has vetoed these in the United Nations Security Council. I have read that the U.S. justifies the veto by saying a ceasefire will immunize terrorists and Israel has a right to self-defense.

Unfortunately, they aren’t kidding when they make these arguments. Women and children are being bombed to bits and starved based on these arguments. None of these arguments holds up to any scrutiny or analysis, and yet many Americans seem to swallow this pablum as appropriate.

American people need to reject this absurd justification for yet another bloodbath, forever war, funded with their tax dollars and debt that they’ll pass onto their children and grandchildren.

Ed Ferreira

New Sharon

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: