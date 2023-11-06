After the Oct. 25 shootings in Lewiston, someone on the radio said, “This isn’t Maine.”

I beg to differ. This is Maine.

“Efforts to reform the state’s gun laws, which are some of the weakest in the country, have repeatedly come up short, the Legislature this year once again failed to pass widely popular gun control measures. … (Jacky Sartoris, district attorney, Cumberland County) warns more violence is likely.” (“Maine’s gun laws couldn’t stop 2 deadly shootings this year. Are more laws the answer?” Sept. 3)

Here’s what Gov. Janet Mills had to say: “This attack strikes at the very heart of who we are and the values we hold dear.” (“Police still hunting for suspect more than 24 hours after 18 people killed in Lewiston,” Oct. 26.) Do we not hold dear the value of safety in our daily lives? Maine’s Legislature says no.

Rep. Jared Golden, now that mass shooting has hit his hometown, made the most courageous statement, apologizing for his opposition to gun safety laws, saying: “The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure, which is why I now call on the United States Congress to ban assault rifles.” (“Golden adds his voice to call for assault weapons ban as shootings reignite national debate,” Oct. 26.)

The gunman was in, and had earned medals from, the Army Reserve. Who can we trust with assault weapons if not him? U.S. Congress made a fatal mistake in 2004 when it allowed the assault rifle ban to expire. Rep. Golden, Rep. Chellie Pingree and the vast majority of U.S. citizens are right. We must ban assault rifles.

Victoria Adams

Kennebunk

