Like many parents of schoolchildren in Maine, I was surprised to receive in the mail P-EBT cards addressed to my children. Without advance notice of this benefit or clear explanation in the accompanying letter, I suspected a scam. Thanks in part to Joe Lawlor’s article (“Rollout of pandemic food benefit cards to schoolchildren confuses many Mainers,” Oct. 4), I learned these cards are part of a legitimate federal program to distribute remaining pandemic relief funds to families. The program rollout could have been better, as early and effective communication are critical to ensure the intended benefits of such a program are realized.

Thanks to a state law mandating free school meals, this P-EBT benefit was distributed regardless of income, drawing criticisms of government inefficiency and waste.

Instead of focusing on shortcomings of program implementation, those who are able might consider simply donating an equivalent amount to Maine organizations that directly address child hunger and food insecurity, such as Full Plates Full Potential, Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maine, and Good Shepherd Food Bank. This is an opportunity to help the state of Maine meet the intention behind the program, to distribute already-budgeted federal resources to those who are in greatest need.

Kara Lavender Law

Cape Elizabeth

