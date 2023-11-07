Topsham residents sent Ann Callahan and Ryan Holmes to the Select Board and Michael Timberlake, Mary Hobson, Kimberly Pacelli and River Khoriaty to the Maine School Administrative District 75 School Board, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.

Callahan and Holmes earned 2,325 and 1,720 votes, respectively, in their bid to fill one of two open three-year seats on the Topsham Select Board. The third candidate running for one of the two seats, David Kenney, fell just 66 votes shy of Holmes.

In the MSAD 75 School Board race, incumbent Michael Timberlake was the top vote-getter with 2,523. Also earning seats on the board were incumbent Mary Hobson (2,487), incumbent Kimberly Pacelli (2,444), and newcomer River Khoriaty (1,924), according to unofficial results. Annalyse Sarvinas fell short of her bid for a seat on the board, drawing 1,521 votes.

MSAD 75 has seen significant turnover and turmoil in recent years, with six executive leadership transitions in five years. Numerous board members have resigned in recent years as well, citing in-fighting and lack of progress.

In all 3,824 Topsham residents cast ballots in Tuesday’s off-year election, representing a 45% turnout for registered voters, according to Town Clerk Linda Dumont.

