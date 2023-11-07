Brunswick voters on Tuesday elected three new town councilors, a new School Board member and weighed in on a series of statewide measures, including establishing the state-run Pine Tree Power electric utility.

Nathan MacDonald defeated Chris Teel and Camden Reiss for an at-large seat on the Town Council; it was the only contested race on the ballot. MacDonald earned 3,981 votes, while Teel earned 2,256 and Reiss earned 665.

MacDonald, 27, is the development and community engagement director for the Maine-based Family Violence Project, a domestic violence resource center. He is board president of Queerly ME, a local nonprofit that works with the LGBTQ community. He served on the Maine School Administrative District 11 board and has held leadership roles on several Democratic committees across the state.

He said he will focus on affordable housing, climate-friendly initiatives, economic development and fiscal responsibility. He said he was inspired to run due to soaring housing costs and “in order to build upon the efforts of those who came before me to make Brunswick a more affordable, climate-resilient and inclusive place to live.”

MacDonald joined Steve Weems and James Ecker as the new members of the council. Weems, who previously served two terms on the council from 1991 to 1995, was elected to the District 7 seat being vacated by James Mason, the council chairperson who chose not to run for reelection. Ecker will finish the term of at-large Councilor Dan Ankeles, who is stepping down to focus on his work as a state representative and care for an ailing family member. Incumbent District 5 Councilor Jennifer Hicks was reelected Tuesday. MacDonald won the seat being vacated by Kathy Wilson, who chose not to run for reelection.

For School Board, Sarah Singer (District 7) and William Thompson (at-large) were reelected, while William Walsh (District 5) joined the board, replacing Lauren Watkinson, who did not run for reelection.

A majority Brunswick residents voted against the Pine Tree Power initiative and approved a “right to repair” law for vehicles and restoring voting rights to people in guardianship. Statewide, the Pine Tree Power initiative failed and the “right to repair” law passed, while the guardianship voting question was too close to call as of late Tuesday night, according to preliminary results.

Below is a tally of how Brunswick residents voted on the eight statewide measures.

Brunswick results for statewide referendum questions Nov. 7

Question 1: Requiring voter approval for $1 billion in public debt

4,732 yes; 3,004 no

Question 2: Banning foreign government spending on elections

7,028 yes; 871 no

Question 3: Creating Pine Tree Power, a publicly owned electric utility, to replace Central Maine Power and Versant

3,402 yes; 4,514 no

Question 4: Approving a “right to repair” law that would require vehicles makers to standardize diagnostics and make access to vehicle systems available to owners and third-party shops

6,851 yes; 1,013 no

Question 5: Extending time for the state to review citizen petitions

5,215 yes; 2,426 no

Question 6: Including all sections in printed state constitutions

6,241 yes; 1,476 no

Question 7: Repealing the requirement that petitioners live in Maine

2,941 yes; 4,722 no

Question 8: Restoring voting rights for people in guardianship

4,448 yes; 3,272 no

A total of 8,021 voters cast ballots, representing a turnout of about 50% of registered voters.

