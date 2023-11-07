State voters decided the fate of four changes to the Maine Constitution on Tuesday.

Results for referendum Questions 5 through 8 were not available at press time.

Question 5 would amend the timeframe for the state to review petitions for citizens’ initiatives and people’s vetoes. Its aim is to reduce the workload on state election workers, particularly around Election Day.

Question 6 would restore certain sections of the Maine Constitution to the printed version of the document, including parts about the state’s treaty obligations to Native American tribes.

Question 7 would remove obsolete language requiring circulators of petitions for a citizen’s initiative or people’s veto efforts to be residents of Maine and registered to vote in the state.

And Question 8 would remove obsolete language stating that people under guardianships because of mental illness are not qualified to vote for state offices.

The state no longer enforces the provisions that are the subject of Questions 7 and 8 because federal court cases found them in conflict with the U.S. Constitution. Passage of those questions would align the Maine and federal constitutions.

Backers of the changes have said they are important to increase transparency, clean up the language in the state constitution and ease the workload for state elections workers, although the proposed amendments did not attract significant attention or campaign spending. Just under $5,400 was spent to support Question 6, the most of any of the four questions.

Some who voted Tuesday expressed confusion about the questions or said the constitutional amendments were not high among their priorities.

At the American Legion on Broadway in South Portland, voter Jeremy Doxsee said he found that some of the questions were “worded in such a way it was hard to really understand them.”

“I’m leery of those,” said Doxsee, 51. “If you don’t understand what the question is asking you, I’m inclined to vote no.”

Doxsee said his priorities Tuesday were City Council races, with an eye toward candidates whom he said seemed less receptive to zoning changes for the proposed Yard South project near Bug Light Park.

Laurel Hecker, 33, said Questions 5, 7 and 8 were not the most important ballot questions for her – she felt more strongly about supporting Question 3, a proposal to create a publicly owned and operated electric utility. But she also said she thought Question 6 was the right move.

“I was definitely in favor of that one,” Hecker said. “I didn’t know even until recently that we weren’t printing the entire (constitution) and it seems very pointed to leave out those provisions specifically. With the history of how the state has treated Indigenous people and the Wabanaki, this is a small step but it’s something that puts (their history) more in the forefront of people’s consciousness.”

Michael Pock, 76, said he also voted in support of Question 6. “I think all the history should be there,” Pock said.

