The polls have closed in Portland and early results are starting to come in. The city’s top ballot item: who will become the next mayor of Portland.

It’s only the fourth time Portland voters have elected a mayor under the current charter.

Candidates Pious Ali, Justin Costa, Mark Dion, Dylan Pugh and Andrew Zarro have spent the last seven months campaigning to lead the city. The five candidates put forth various proposals and ideas for how to handle the city’s encampment crisis and how to create more affordable housing.

As of 8:20 p.m., Ali was leading with 323 votes, followed closely by Dion with 308 votes. Only one of the 12 precincts had reported votes.

Unless one of the mayoral candidates receives more than 50% of the vote in the initial count, the election will be decided by a ranked choice runoff.

In an email Monday night, Mayor Kate Snyder – who did not seek reelection – said that should any rank choice voting tabulations need to be made, those will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the State of Maine room in City Hall. It will be open to the public.

Susan McMillan, the warden of the polling location at the Reiche Community School, said that the location had a slow start to the day but since lunchtime more voters had been showing up.

“It’s good to see a strong turnout even in an odd year like this. We’ve been pretty busy,” said McMillan.

By 5:30 p.m., she said about 1,230 votes had been cast at the school.

At the Woodfords Club, warden Geri Rose said turnout was consistently solid between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. but a surge of voters arrived around the close of the work day and people waited in line for as long as 15 minutes. As of 6:30 p.m., 1,526 votes were cast at that site.

“There’s been a very robust turnout,” said Rose, who has been the warden there for three years.

Voting has always been encouraged in Lily Russell’s family. So going to her polling place oat the Woodfords Club on Tuesday was a no-brainer, said the 21-year-old.

“It’s a way to help make a change,” she said.

Russell said she hasn’t closely followed the mayoral race, but she thinks the most important quality in a leader of the city is that they fight for equal rights of all Portlanders. She said she cast her vote for Ali.

“He has proven to be supportive of the immigrant community and making sure they’re adequately supported,” she said.

Norman Gonsalves, 48, also said he voted for Ali. Initially, he said a lot of the candidates looked similar, but after doing further research he was swayed by Ali’s bold proposals for solving the housing crisis and the way in which he spoke about the city and the challenges it faces.

At Merrill Auditorium in Portland late Tuesday morning, Frank Payson, 71, said he ranked Dion first for Portland mayor.

“I remember him when he was (Cumberland County) sheriff, and I thought he did pretty good then,” Payson said.

More than 225 people cast their ballots in the first hour and a half of voting at the Portland Expo. Warden Liz Waters said traffic had been steady but smooth since the polls opened. The district has approximately 3,000 registered voters.

“We haven’t had any big rushes or long lines,” she said. “It’s been moving along.”

A handful of voters were still trickling in to the Expo about 15 minutes before the polls closed. Ashley Collins, 25, said she voted for Dion.

“I liked his stance on issues and how he wanted to change things, especially homelessness and the public and health safety issues,” she said.

Two minutes before the polls closed, Shannon McCaffrey, 40, walked out of the Expo and said she voted for Pugh because he’s a political outsider.

“I should have tuned in more, I came more tonight more for the referendums but I wanted someone new to politics,” she said.

THE CANDIDATES

Dion, 68, came to the race with years of political experience serving on the City Council, stage legislature and as Cumberland County Sheriff. He emphasized public safety during his campaign and proposed using law enforcement to compel homeless people into shelter while continuing encampment sweeps, something he says will keep the larger Portland community, and homeless people themselves, safer. Mayor Kate Snyder endorsed Dion as her first choice in the race.

Zarro, 35, who formerly owned a coffee shop and has served on the City Council came into the race with proposals to build 100 units of transitional housing to address the city’s encampment crisis and 10,000 units of affordable housing. Throughout his campaign Zarro has acknowledged that these are lofty goals, but he thinks he can make them happen. Zarro was endorsed by Snyder as her second choice in the race.

Ali, 54, is currently the city’s longest serving city councilor, he has sat on the council for nine years and served a term on school board. Ali moved to Portland from Ghana more than 20 years ago and has worked as an advocate and educator for immigrants. Throughout his campaign, he has proposed a greater focus on work with local community partners on homeless outreach.

Costa, 40, previously served on the school board and then on the City Council before losing his council seat to April Fournier in 2020. He has positioned himself as a political outsider who has the experience to come in and take concrete, realistic actions to get the city back on track. He has proposed continuing encampment sweeps, expanding capacity at the shelter and working closely with community partners to get people off the street and into housing,

Pugh, 34, entered the race as a political newcomer but held his own in the debates and offered up big ideas about how to help Portland grow sustainably. He has proposed sanctioning a homeless encampment, instating loftier affordable housing requirements for developers and helping facilitate co-op model housing.

This was the first city election in which clean elections funds were available to candidates. Only Costa and Zarro ultimately registered as clean elections candidates, with Dion saying he didn’t believe in taxpayer dollars funding political campaigns, and Pugh and Ali citing cumbersome administrative burdens that in the end didn’t feel worth it to them.

During this election cycle, clean elections candidates had access to far more funds that those running traditionally financed campaigns. Costa and Zarro received $59,873 and $79,873 from the city, respectively. Ali and Dion, who ran traditionally financed campaigns, each raised just under $30,000. Pugh raised only $1,133.

This story will be updated.

Staff Writers Eric Russell and Megan Gray contributed to this report.

