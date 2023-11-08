Bath Iron Works began work on is 45th destroyer Wednesday at a fabricating facility in Brunswick.

DDG134 will be named USS John E. Kilmer, a Navy hospitalman who earned the Medal of Honor during the Korean War for his actions treating wounded Marines at the Battle of Bunker Hill, according to a release from BIW.

The ship is the fourth Flight III Arleigh Burke destroyer to start construction at BIW.

Charles Krugh, president of Bath Iron Works, said the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers under construction at BIW are critical assets for the U.S. Navy in performing its mission. Advances in radar and combat systems make them the most technologically advanced surface combatant in the world.

“The future USS John E. Kilmer will be an important platform for the Navy to provide for the security of our country and our families. By safely executing high quality work we will deliver a ship that meets our reputation – Bath Built is Best Built,” he said in the release.

On Aug. 13, 1952, Communist Chinese forces assaulted the Korean hilltop with artillery and mortars, injuring Kilmer who continued to tend to the wounded. A member of the H Company, 3rd Battalion, 7 Marines, Kilmer used his own body under heavy fire to shield a Marine he was treating and he was mortally wounded. He was chosen to be the namesake of DDG 134 by the Secretary of the Navy in 2019.

Les Waltz, who has been with BIW for 59 years, was selected to activate the burning machine to cut the first steel for the ship. Waltz started in Structural Fabrication and currently is a dispatcher for the transportation team.

