“In the Arena” is a podcast for Mainers interested in a deeper understanding of the political issues facing our state, featuring former TV anchor/reporter Pat Callaghan, former Republican state Sen. Phil Harriman and former Democratic Portland mayor Ethan Strimling.

This week, on Episode 6 of ‘In The Arena,’ Pat, Phil and Ethan take a closer look at the 2023 election results. Why did Pine Tree Power lose? How did Mark Dion win the race for Portland mayor? How was incumbent Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque ousted? And which of the statewide initiatives that passed will have the most impact on Maine’s future?

