Falmouth voters overwhelmingly approved a citizen’s initiative referendum Tuesday to decrease the allowed height of buildings in the town center. The vote was 2,732 to 1,719.

The Town Zoning and Floodplain Management Ordinance applies to Village Center Districts and will reduce the maximum height of new buildings to 45 feet from the currently allowed 65 feet.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: