Voters in Cumberland on Tuesday approved a change the town charter, moving the first Town Council meeting date after a June election when necessary to accommodate the Juneteenth holiday.

The charter previously mandated that the council meet the first Monday after an election to swear in newly elected members. Now, members will be sworn in on the first Monday that is a normal business day following an election.

The change was approved 3,125 to 153. A total of 3,345 voters cast ballots Nov. 7, representing a turnout of 43%, according the town clerk’s office.

