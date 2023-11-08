Comedy

Monday 11/13 & Tuesday 11/14

Standup Comedy Showcase: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Ongoing

The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m., first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 11/11

“Wild Mercy”: Amy Kustra, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Through 11/24

“How Do I Look”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 11/26

“Serenity”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Through 11/27

“Aqueous”: Anne Scheer, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road, Falmouth. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Through 12/2

“Flights of Fancy”: Emily Blaschke and Missy Dunaway, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

“Spiritual Ecology, Part 1”: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 1/31

“Art of Penobscot Bay”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Thos. Moser, 149 Main St., Freeport. thosmoser.com

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 11/10

“Advice For Girls: An All-Women Ski Film”: 7 p.m., O’Maine Studios, 54 Danforth St., Portland. $20. adviceforgirlsfilm.com

“Warren Miller’s All Time” (2023): 7:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $24 advance, $26 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Monday 11/13

“Graphic Means” (2016): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free, reservation required. space538.org

Wednesday 11/15

“Invisible” (2005): Native American Film Series, 5:30 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. freeportmaine.libcal.com

Friday 11/17

“Nice People” (2023): 3:30 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9. space538.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 11/10

Lewiston Strong Benefit Concert: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $18-$25. auramaine.com

Saturday 11/11

Rock and Roll Playhouse: Bob Marley for kids, noon, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $17 day-of, free under age 1. portlandhouseofmusic.com

“La Nona Kanta”: Concert and documentary on Flory Jagoda, 7 p.m., Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. mayostreetarts.org

Jeremy Zucker: 7:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Carbon Leaf: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $35 advance, $40 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, Altered Gee: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $22 advance, $27 at door. space538.org

Sunday 11/12

Bulgarika: 5 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org

Pine Tree Pickers: 6 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $22 advance, $26 at door. thehillarts.me

Mipso, Kate Rhudy: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Monday 11/13

Rayland Baxter: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Tuesday 11/14

GEL: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. space538.org

Wednesday 11/15

Sparxsea, John Hughes Radio: Lewiston shooting victims’ benefit, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Thursday 11/16

Molly Tuttle: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $30-$40. auramaine.com

Portland Jazz Orchestra: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $7 advance, $10 adults, $7 seniors, $5 students at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 11/17

Gina and the Red Eye Flight Crew: 9:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Thursday 11/9-Saturday 11/11

“The 39 Steps”: 7:30 p.m., Pickard Theater, Memorial Hall, Bowdoin College, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. Free, reservation required. bowdointickets.universitytickets.com

Through 11/11

“Anonymous: a tale of Mary Shelley”: 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, The Studio Theatre, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $25. eventbrite.com

Through 11/12

“The Realistic Joneses”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. $22, $18 students and seniors, $12 children. theaterproject.com

Sunday 11/12

The Rainbow Beard Show: 4 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance $5 children; $14 at door, $7 children. For ages under 10. space538.org

Wednesday 11/15-Sunday 12/10

“White”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays, 2 p.m. Dec. 10, Mad Horse Theatre, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-can. madhorse.com

Thursday 11/16-Sunday 11/19

“Mean Girls the Musical”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Cape Elizabeth High School, 343 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth. $15, $5 children. cehstheaterboosters.com

Through 11/18

“Romancin’ Go Round”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 11/19

“Broadway, Twin Piano Edition”: 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. goodtheater.com

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

