Scarborough’s proposed $160 million K-3 school project failed overwhelmingly at the polls Tuesday, 5,913 to 3,363.

Town Councilors Jonathan Anderson and Jean-Marie Caterina were reelected and newcomer Donald Cushing will fill the seat left vacant by Councilor John Cloutier, who did not seek reelection.

Anderson received 5,638 votes, Caterina 5,621 and Cushing 5,037. Candidate Scott Doherty received 4,804 votes.

