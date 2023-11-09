AUGUSTA — Employees of Maine Child Development Services overwhelmingly supported a vote of no confidence in the state agency’s director, citing complaints such as long wait times for services, a toxic work environment, and “apparent nepotism” in hiring and personnel decisions.

The union representing those employees said in a news release Thursday that the vote also stems from Roberta Lucas’ “apparent support” for dissolving the agency and “pushing its state-mandated services onto Maine’s public schools – something the Maine Legislature has declined to do.”

Tom Farkas, a spokesperson for the Maine Service Employees Association, Local 1989, said in a written statement that 96% of union members who work for the agency supported a no-confidence vote on Thursday morning. He said those who voted no confidence represented a majority of all workers in the agency. It was not immediately clear how many people voted or how many people were eligible to vote.

Child Development Services is part of the Maine Department of Education. It has nine locations throughout the state, including Portland, Lewiston, Oxford, and Waterville, providing services to children under the age of 5 who have intellectual, developmental, or physical disabilities in public educational settings. Those services include speech, occupational, behavioral, physical, and art therapy.

Union members blame Lucas for staff turnover and vacancies, saying 29 workers have quit since June 1. While 28 people have since been hired, they said 70 vacancies remain, representing 20% of all positions. Those vacancies have led to heavier caseloads for remaining workers, the union said.

“The toxic work culture that Roberta Lucas has created has hurt morale and driven many CDS workers out of the agency, exacerbating the long wait times for services,” union President Dean Staffieri said in a letter to Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin in a letter on Thursday morning.

Lucas did not immediately respond to an interview request, nor did a spokesperson for Makin.

Stafferi called on Makin to replace Lucas “with a director who is committed to the agency’s success,” create a hiring committee for a new director that includes workers and families and create an oversight board for the agency.

“We have repeatedly tried to communicate with the Maine Department of Education’s program manager for CDS and have continually been denied an audience,” Staffieri said. “We, therefore, are asking you to take immediate action to address the concerns of CDS workers and their recommended course of action.”

This story will be updated.

