PORTLAND—Yarmouth’s boys’ soccer team got a goal, then got defensive and as a result, gets to play for yet another Gold Ball.

Wednesday evening at Memorial Field, on the campus of Deering High School, the top-ranked, three-time reigning state champion Clippers knew they had little margin for error against surging second-ranked Cape Elizabeth, so when senior Max Gilbert scored his first goal of the season in the 19th minute of the Class B South Final, they were content to put offense on hold.

And turn to defense, something which Yarmouth plays as well as anyone.

With senior Justin Dawes following every step made by Capers senior standout Sam Cochran, and with Clippers senior goalkeeper and captain Ian O’Connor coming up huge on the few occasions he was tested, Yarmouth managed to hold Cape Elizabeth in check and go on to a 1-0 victory.

The Clippers improved to 15-2, ended Cape Elizabeth’s season at 11-5-1 and advanced to a rematch versus John Bapst (15-1-1) in the Class B state final Saturday at 5:30 p.m., at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham.

“With the score and knowing what they’re going to do, we had to change it a little bit,” said longtime Yarmouth coach Mike Hagerty, who won a regional title for the 13th time with the program. “We normally don’t get into a defensive shell until the last 15 minutes, but we played tonight that way the last 30. Our seniors know time and score and how to be safe. That leads to less attractive soccer, but the final score was beautiful.”

Here we go again

Yarmouth and Cape Elizabeth have been the last two teams standing in the region each of the past two seasons and it’s no surprise that both excelled again this fall, even though it wasn’t always easy.

The Clippers began the year by falling in the opener at Greely, but Yarmouth then lived up to billing, winning 12 straight, before falling at home to Cape Elizabeth in the finale (see sidebar for links to previous stories).

As the top seed in the region for the fifth time in six years, the Clippers dispatched No. 8 Fryeburg Academy, 5-1, in the quarterfinals, then had to go to overtime to survive No. 4 York in last Wednesday’s thrilling semifinal round, 1-0.

The Capers, meanwhile, lost to Freeport, Greely, Yarmouth and York and tied Freeport, but won their other nine games, capped by a huge victory at Yarmouth, to wind up second in the region.

Cape Elizabeth blanked No. 7 Morse (5-0) in the quarterfinals, then shut down No. 3 Lincoln Academy (3-0) in its semifinal last Thursday.

The teams split this fall, with Yarmouth winning, 4-1, at the Capers Sept. 14, then Cape Elizabeth prevailing on the road, 3-1, Oct. 16.

The Clippers had won four of five prior playoff meetings, with a 3-2 victory in last year’s memorable Class B South Final the most recent (see sidebar).

Tuesday, on a downright cold evening (37 degrees at the start, 35 by game’s end), Yarmouth turned to its big game experience and opportunistic nature to advance.

Neither team was able to do much for the 15 minutes or so, as O’Connor saved the only shot, a deflected bid off the foot of Capers senior Rory O’Grady.

Yarmouth, as it so often does, then created something out of nothing, as off a throw from senior captain Jonny Fulton, it broke the ice with 21:34 on the clock, as the ball got knocked around, came to Gilbert, who, to his surprise, found some room, then fired the ball into the net for a 1-0 lead.

“It meant the world to score for the boys,” said Gilbert. “I saw the ball bounce in front of me, I saw a gap through two defenders and knew I couldn’t hit it low, so I just tried to hit it high into the corner and it just went in.”

“We thought Max might get a chance,” said Hagerty. “We moved (senior) Matt Gautreau back to a holding midfield position and we told Max he was going to have to play some midfield and some back. He made the most of his minutes at midfield. He’s so technical and you have to have a technical midfield against Cape.”

Late in the first half, Clippers junior Luis Cardoso had a sliver of room for a moment, then was blocked in the box by Cape Elizabeth junior Cam Leonhirth and Leonhirth then broke up a rush from Yarmouth senior Zach Kelly.

The Capers then hoped to pull even, but O’Connor saved a header from senior Charlie Song off a corner kick from senior Alex van Huystee and senior Keegan Lathrop had a shot blocked, keeping the score 1-0 at the half.

The second half began with Fulton heading a corner just wide.

Cape Elizabeth then transitioned to offense and Lathrop would get a golden opportunity, as he went one-on-one with O’Connor and had a lot of net to shoot at, but his bid went just wide.

Senior Grant Kelley then served the ball in, but O’Connor punched the ball away.

After O’Connor beat Cochran to a feed from O’Grady, senior back Sam Lowenstein cleared a loose ball from the box, O’Connor punched away another corner, then Fulton cleared a corner kick.

With 24:50 to go, junior Tully Haydar had a shot blocked by the Yarmouth defense.

After Haydar lifted a blast just over the crossbar, O’Grady shot high, a Cochran rush into the box was broken up by Fulton, then O’Connor made his biggest save of the season, robbing Haydar on the doorstep with 17:30 remaining, sticking his right hand out at the most optimal moment.

“We were OK conceding possession to keep our defensive shape because we know we have Ian in goal and that they had to get close to beat him and even when they got close, they didn’t beat him,” Hagerty said.

With 11:45 left, Capers sophomore Harry Converse went to the turf after a collision in the box, but nothing was called.

Cochran then headed a feed from Kelley on target, but O’Connor made the stop.

After sophomore Will Redfield broke up a Lathrop rush, Cape Elizabeth had a corner kick cleared, Dawes cleared a ball out of harm’s way, O’Connor dove on a cross from van Huystee, then he saved a shot from junior Henry Moore.

After Gilbert and senior Adam McLaughlin sent the ball in the other direction, Yarmouth was able to run down the clock and celebrate its hard-fought 1-0 victory.

“This means everything,” said Gilbert. “We fought hard. The team played really well. We stuck with it and brought it home.”

“Leading 1-0 wasn’t super-comfortable, but we were on our heels the rest of the game, trying to get the ball out,” Dawes said. “We did whatever it takes.”

O’Connor made five saves and the Yarmouth defense excelled yet again.

“That was the plan, to man-mark Sam,” said Dawes. “We were going to run a nine-man offense with one person marking and that was me. He’s a really good player. It’s not easy to keep up with him. I held him for the most part. It was really hard to stay in front of him.”

“We knew how good Cape is offensively,” said Hagerty. “I think they’re the most dangerous offensive team we play. It’s not just Cochran, although it starts with him. There’s O’Grady, Tully, van Huystee and Lathrop and they’re all different. Lathrop’s a bull, van Huystee is left-footed, Cochran is two-footed, Rory is two-footed. They can score off set pieces, they score in the run of play, they beat you one-on-one, they do so many different things. We took extra time to put in a game plan in. We knew we’d probably play them in the playoffs, so we didn’t want to tip our hand in the regular season. I thought JD did a fabulous job on Sam all night. He played him without fouling, he knew when to step in front of him and back off, he accepted double teams. Our forwards did a really good job finding (O’Grady). I thought Jonny and Sam (Lowenstein) were fabulous. (Senior) Mihailo (Medenica) hadn’t played forward all year for us, but he prevented passes. If you limit their touches, you limit their chances.

“It’s not easy. It’s a lot of work. The kids train hard and smart. They help with the game plan. We ask their input a lot. I don’t think people realize how smart my team is. Not because of the coaches, but because of the work they do on their own. We include players in the game plan. It’s a collaborative process.”

More frustration

Cape Elizabeth had a 5-2 edge in shots on frame, got one save from senior keeper Raef Curran and took seven corner kicks to Yarmouth’s two, but again came up on the short end of the score.

“It’s not ideal,” said longtime Capers coach Ben Raymond. “We can be upset, but we should definitely be proud of how we played. We were the best team on the field for a large portion of the game. I think they came out in the second half not wanting to give up a goal. They put a lot of guys behind the ball, but I think we created plenty of chances. Their keeper made a big save from a two or three feet away. They did what they wanted to do. They made things really tough for Sam, but we created opportunities. It was difficult for him to do some of the things he normally does, but he still had the ball on his foot a lot. He did a good job moving the ball, then moving off the ball. We couldn’t find the holes. We’re a good team and we’ll do that. It’s just a matter of what we do with them.

“Yarmouth’s very successful every year for a reason. It’s not luck. They’re well coached. We wouldn’t want to play another team in this game. We want to compete with the best teams.

“We improved throughout the entire season. That’s something we do every single year. We get better each and every practice, each and every day. We had ups and downs, but that’s how you learn and get better. How you deal with ups and downs will make a difference the rest of your life. I think they came out in the second half not wanting to give up a goal. They put a lot of guys behind the ball.”

The Capers lose many of their best players to graduation, but the cupboard is far from bare and you can rest assured that they’ll be knocking on the door again in 2024.

“The seniors are a really tough group to say goodbye to,” Raymond said. “They helped the underclassmen. It’s an excellent group of kids. The ultimate goal is to win this game and win the next game, but it’s not the only reason to do this. I tell the guys, ‘I see how much fun you have in practice and the joy you bring to your teammates and that you love to compete.’ Those are the things you remember. The seniors are a tough group to replace, but the juniors have a ton of experience.

“I’m sure we’ll break through eventually. We’re overdue.”

No introductions necessary

Yarmouth’s and John Bapst played a thrilling state final a year ago, one which the Clippers won, 3-2, on a goal from Stevie Walsh.

The Crusaders rallied from a two-goal deficit to knock off Ellsworth, 3-2, in overtime, in the Class B North Final Wednesday.

After coming oh so close a year ago, John Bapst hopes to finish the job at Yarmouth’s expense this time around.

But the Clippers simply don’t falter on such a big stage.

“There’s a passion that flows through this team,” Gilbert said. “We want it so bad. There’s always pressure being a Yarmouth team, but I think the pressure helps. It’s awesome to get to states as seniors.”

“It feels great to get to states again this year,” said Dawes. “Coach always tells us that pressure is a privilege. Getting to play in this game isn’t a burden. We just have to get more shots in the back in the net.”

“I think we will not go into that game taking (John Bapst) lightly and last year we did, shame on us,” Hagerty added. “We will not underestimate them, but I think in some ways, especially defensively, we’re better than we were last year.”

