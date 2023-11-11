SACO — Quarterback Wyatt Benoit ran for two touchdowns and caught a flea-flicker pass for another to lead top-seeded Thornton Academy to a 21-13 victory over No. 3 Bonny Eagle in the Class A South football championship Saturday afternoon at Hill Stadium.

Thornton Academy (7-4) will play Portland (11-0) next Saturday at 11 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. The teams met in their season opener back in September, with the Bulldogs winning 35-28.

On Saturday, Thornton took an early 14-0 lead. Benoit broke off a 61-yard scoring run midway through the first quarter and, after an interception by Zach Nelson, capped a short drive with an 8-yard reception from Xander Cantara following two handoffs in the backfield.

Bonny Eagle (7-4) made it 14-7 before halftime with a short scoring drive that followed a blocked punt. Quarterback Terrell Edwards rumbled in from four yards for the touchdown.

Another long run from Benoit, this one for 63 yards, along with a third successful point-after kick from J.P. Baez, put Thornton ahead 21-7 in the third quarter.

Edwards scored again from four yards out to cap a 77-yard drive with 3:37 remaining but Sam Nelson of Thornton blocked the extra-point kick to make it 21-13. Bonny Eagle (7-4) never regained possession.

Thornton recovered a pooched kickoff and then kept the ball on the ground, converting once on fourth down and twice drawing Bonny Eagle offsides to gain a new set of downs.

Benoit finished with 189 yards on 17 carries. Edwards led Bonny Eagle with 78 yards on 21 carries. He also completed 12 of 26 passes for 166 yards.

