TOPSHAM — A dominant run for the Yarmouth girls’ soccer team continued with a dominant performance in the Class B championship game.
Brooke Boone and Aine Powers scored goals as the Clippers (16-1-1) defeated Ellsworth, 2-0, Saturday at Mt. Ararat High School.
Yarmouth’s title is its second in a row and fourth in seven seasons. The Clippers outshot the Eagles 18-1.
Ellsworth finished 14-3-1.
This story will be updated.
