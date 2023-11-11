Perusing the front page of the Press Herald’s Local and State section, Oct. 24, I was reminded of all the state of Maine has to offer the nation, from technological innovation in forest bioproducts, to the L.L. Bean Nutmobile, to pioneering astronaut Jessica Meir.

Another such offering is Rep. Chellie Pingree’s proposed Asylum Seeker Work Authorization Act, which would reduce wait time for a work permit from 180 to 30 days. Not only does this present a practical step toward addressing national workforce shortages, it will likely lessen the strain on state and local housing and social services agencies while offering dignity to those in great need.

Let’s all help Maine help the nation and join the growing support for this legislation.

Nancy DellaMattera

Cape Elizabeth

