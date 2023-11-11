We, along with USM vice chair Dean Murray, write to commend Chancellor Dannel Malloy for his recent opinion piece stressing the need to invest in Maine’s public university infrastructure (Oct. 20). We applaud the Chancellor’s commitment, and wish to highlight the remarkable recent successes of the University of Southern Maine (USM) in this regard.

As leaders of the USM Foundation board, we recognize the value of infrastructure investments. USM has experienced the synergy of private philanthropy and public support in enhancing our campuses. Through forward-looking partnerships, we have established key facilities including the Dubyak Center for Digital Science & Innovation, Boyne Family Advanced Nursing Simulation Center, McGoldrick Center for Career & Student Success, Portland Commons residence hall (housing USM, Maine Law and SMCC students) and the forthcoming Crewe Center for the Arts.

These transformative projects exemplify the power of collaboration, community engagement and a shared vision for educational excellence. They attract and retain talented faculty and staff, bolstering workforce development and prosperity in Maine and beyond.

We celebrate visionary investments from the Harold Alfond Foundation and those made possible by our congressional delegation, governor and state legislators, UMaine board of trustees and others. We look forward to continued collaboration and progress.

Dan Crewe ‘22H,

USMF immediate past chair

Cumberland Foreside

Stephen deCastro

USMF chair

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: