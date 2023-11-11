A letter to the editor in response to an Oct. 8 editorial calling for more housing development raises some concerns and poses more questions (Barriers to home building must be removed,” Oct. 22). If Maine is in need of 84,000 homes in the next three years, why isn’t there interest in building affordable homes for Mainers who live on Maine incomes?

Most of the new properties advertised – even spec homes – that are built in southern Maine are for people from away for their second or seasonal homes or $500,000-plus retirement “apartment.” There is no real concerted effort to build homes or apartments for those who actually live, work or retire within the Maine economy. How many Mainers, whether young or retired, can afford to buy a condo for over $500,000?

Sadly, this has been going on for years. How many more Mainers have to give up living in decent homes in safe communities in Maine, where they work, raise their families and volunteer to keep those communities safe and taxes low by contributing their boots-on-the-ground efforts? Builders and property developers just don’t get it. Most are not serving Mainers, but people from away.

Loretta Turner

Biddeford

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: