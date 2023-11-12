As someone who, beginning in the winter of 1971-72, with friends, slept atop some 25 Maine mountains over January and February holiday weekends through the ‘90s, I enjoyed Carey Kish’s column, “Annual trek with friends grows into special outing,” Nov. 5.
Some things never change: Bring friends together in the magnificent Maine woods, and it’s impossible to not have a great time. The harsher the weather, the better. As chronicled in detailed photo essays by legendary Telegram environmental reporter Bob Cummings, who joined many a trip, the Maine winter woods could be as enjoyable as any other – even in deep below-zero temperatures. But there were some big winter camping changes from the early 1970s to 2000: no GPS. No cells. The arrival of LEDs. Of hand and foot warmers. End of wooden snow shoes for aluminum. Gore-Tex for wool.
Then, 25 years ago, we bought a primitive cabin in a remote big-woods area. All of a sudden, in our late 70s and 80s, it became hello cabin, goodbye tents. Alas, resigned to easy chairs, we now watch with envy a younger generation trekking merrily through Maine’s fabled forest.
Michael Petit
Portland
