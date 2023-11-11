HOCKEY

The Adirondack Thunder scored twice in the first period and twice in the second and beat the Maine Mariners 4-1 in an ECHL game Saturday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

Patrick Grasso and Ryan Smith scored less than a minute apart in the first period for the Thunder. Jack Jeffers and Tristan Ashbrook then scored early in the second to make it 4-0.

Austin Albrecht scored late in the third period for Maine.

NHL: Robby Fabbri scored twice as the Detroit Red Wings beat Columbus 5-4 in Detroit, handing the Blue Jackets their fourth straigh loss.

Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat, and Daniel Sprong also scored for Detroit. Ville Husso made 17 saves.

Alex Texier, Adam Fantilli, Sean Kuraly and Patrik Laine had goals for Columbus. Spencer Martin stopped 23 shots for the Blue Jackets.

FOOTBALL

NFL: New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas is facing simple battery and criminal mischief charges following a confrontation with a construction worker, police said.

Thomas, 30, was arrested without incident Friday night, was cooperative with investigators and was released later that night, Kenner police Lt. Mark McCormick said.

Thomas, a two-time All-Pro in 2018 and 2019, is expected to travel to Minnesota and be in the lineup when the Saints play the Vikings on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

• The Buffalo Bills’ injury-depleted defense will be without two more starters after safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Christian Benford were ruled out from playing against the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

Neither practiced this week after getting hurt in a 24-18 loss at Cincinnati last weekend. Hyde sustained a neck/stinger injury and Benford hurt his hamstring.

• A crash at a red light killed six people including former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden in downtown Houston early Saturday.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 2 a.m. when a Chrysler 300, apparently “going very fast, high velocity,” ran the red light and collided with an SUV, Houston Police Assistant Chief Megan Howard said.

Five men and one woman died, including Hayden, the Houston Chronicle reported.

BASEBALL

MINOR LEAGUES: The Worcester Red Sox are up for sale, principal owner and chairman Larry Lucchino said on the UnAnchored Boston podcast.

“I’m now 78. I’ve been at this for over 40 years so it’s time to sell this team and move on to a blissful retirement,” Lucchino told co-hosts Bob Lobel and Mike Lynch.

Lucchino led the group that bought the then-Pawtucket Red Sox in 2015. At the time, he still served as president and CEO of the Boston Red Sox.

GOLF

PGA: Alex Noren got up-and-down on his last two holes, one for a birdie to regain the lead and another for par to complete a 4-under 67 and keep a one-shot lead in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda.

Camilo Villegas shot 65 and is a shot back, while Ryan Moore shot 67 and is two shots off the lead.

EUROPEAN: Max Homa will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge after the American shot a 3-under 69 in Sun City, South Africa.

Frenchman Matthieu Pavon entered the day sharing the lead with Homa. He slid one shot back after his 70. Danish pair Nicolai Hojgaard and Thorbjorn Olesen are both two shots behind. Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood is six shots adrift in a share of eighth.

LPGA: Emily Kristine Pedersen had three birdies over the final five holes for a 6-under 64 that gave her a three-shot lead at The Annika in Belleair, Florida, where the scoring was so low that Pederson had only the seventh-best round of the day.

Amy Yang had a 61. Two-time major champion Lilia Vu got back into the mix with a 62, a score matched by Patty Tavatanakit and Alison Lee. Two other players shot 63.

Pedersen was at 18-under 192, three shots clear of Yang and Vu going into the final round.

SOCCER

FRANCE: Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick and Gianluigi Donnarumma made six decisive saves to send Paris Saint-Germain to the top of the French league with a 3-0 win at Reims.

GERMANY: Harry Kane scored twice but Bayern Munich had to endure a scare before moving top of the Bundesliga with a 4-2 win over promoted Heidenheim.

ALBANIAN SUPER LEAGUE: Former Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena died after collapsing during a match.

The Albanian Football Federation confirmed the death of the 28-year-old Dwamena.

ENGLAND: William Saliba scored his first goal of the season as Arsenal climbed into second place in the Premier League with a 3-1 home win over Burnley despite finishing the game with 10 men.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin dealt with a bone bruise in her left knee following a recent training crash to finish fourth in Levi, Finland, in the first women’s World Cup slalom of the season.

The defending overall champion trailed winner Petra Vlhova by 0.42 seconds after the opening run but ultimately finished 1.70 behind the Slovakian skier, who dominated the race by clearly winning both runs.

