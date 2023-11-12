HARDCOVER

Fiction

1. “Spy Coast,” by Tess Gerritsen (Thomas & Mercer)

2. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

3. “This Other Eden,” by Paul Harding (W.W. Norton)

4. “Mysteries,” by Bill Watterson (Andrews McMeel)

5. “The Skull,” by Jon Klassen (Candlewick)

6. “Let us Descend,” by Jesmyn Ward (Scribner)

7. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

8. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead)

9. “Somebody’s Fool,” by Richard Russo (Knopf)

10. “The Land of Lost Things,” by John Connolly (Atria

Paperback

1. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

2. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

3. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

4. “The Secret History,” by Donna Tartt (Vintage)

5. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

6. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

7. “The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches,” by Sangu Mandanna (Berkley)

8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square)

9. “Good Omens,” by Neil Gaiman & Terry Pratchett (William Morrow)

10. “The Seas,” by Samantha Hunt (Tin House)

NONFICTION

Advertisement

Hardcover

1. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

2. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

3. “Prequel,” by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

4. “More is More,” by Molly Baz (Clarkson Potter)

5. “Why We Love Baseball,” by Joe Posnanski (Dutton)

6. “Of Time and Turtles,” by Sy Montgomery (Mariner)

7. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery)

8. “Every Man for Himself and God Against All,” by Werner Herzog (Penguin)

9. “Big Heart Little Stove,” by Erin French (Celadon)

10. “The Woman in Me,” by Britney Spears (Gallery)

Paperback

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

3. “Northeaster,” by Cathie Pelletier (Pegasus)

4. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play,” by Nick Offerman (Dutton)

5. “Four Thousand Weeks,” by Oliver Burkeman (Picador)

6. “The Soul of an Octopus,” by Sy Montgomery (Atria)

7. “History Hotel,” by Baron Wormser (Cavankerry)

8. “Little Weirds,” by Jenny Slate (Back Bay)

9. “A Beginner’s Guide to Recognizing Trees of the Northeast,” by Mark Mikolas (Countryman)

10. “The Artist’s Way,” by Julia Cameron (Tarcherperigree)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »