Isaac Fitzgerald has lived many lives. He’s been an altar boy, a bartender, a fat kid, a smuggler, a biker, a prince of New England. But before all that, he was a bomb that exploded his parents’ lives, or so he was told. In ‘Dirtbag, Massachusetts,’ Fitzgerald recounts his ongoing search for forgiveness, a more far-reaching vision of masculinity, and a more expansive definition of family and self. Fitzgerald’s memoir-in-essays begins with a childhood that moves at breakneck speed from safety to violence, recounting an extraordinary pilgrimage through trauma to self-understanding and, ultimately, acceptance.

6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Isaac Fitzgerald in conversation with Jason Diamond. Longfellow Books, 1 Monument Way, Portland. longfellowbooks.com/event

List your event

Holding a book event? Send the details to Peggy Grodinsky, pgrodinsky@pressherald.com, and we may highlight it here.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles