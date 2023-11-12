A woman after she was driving at a high rate of speed on Payne Road, left the road and crashed on Saturday afternoon, said Scarborough Police Sgt. Francis Plourd on Sunday.

At 12:17 p.m. Scarborough Communications received a 911 call reporting that a vehicle struck the caller on the Maine Turnpike, then reportedly continued southbound at a high rate of speed, Plourd said. The suspect vehicle got off exit 42, struck the guard rail several times kept driving, and finally turned onto Payne Road, Plourd said.

The caller proceeded to follow the suspect and saw them continuing to speed down Payne Road. The witness claims the suspect’s vehicle veered off the road, struck a rock, and crashed into a utility pole.

“The lone female occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Plourd said. The identification of the woman is pending from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police declined to give the age of the woman or the kind of vehicle she was driving.

The Payne Road between Haigis Parkway and Two Road Road was closed Saturday after the crash.

The crash is under investigation. Reconstruction of the crash is being done by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police.

Staff reporter Lana Cohen contributed to this report.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: