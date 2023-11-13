The Homeless Animal Rescue Team of Maine will hold “Bids and Brews,” a silent auction and live auction fundraiser, from 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Maine Beer Company in Freeport.

The silent auction will include a variety of services and items donated by local businesses and the live auction will feature trips and VIP experiences, according to HART. Two of a Kind duo Chris Skidgel and Rob Babson from Time Pilots will perform and free pizza will be served.

All proceeds from the auctions will benefit HART in its care for homeless cats.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: