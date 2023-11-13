Hires, promotions, appointments

Autumn Hall was promoted to senior client associate at Broadreach Public Relations in Portland. She started working with the firm in 2022.

Bill Kany has been promoted to executive vice president and chief risk officer at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution. He joined in 2010. Matthew Cyr has been promoted to senior vice president, chief banking officer. He has worked with SBSI for 13 years.

Daniel Riley was promoted to senior vice president of engineering at Sebago Technics in South Portland. He joined the company in 2001 as a senior project manager and design team leader and was promoted in 2017 to vice president of engineering.

Tim Walker of Scarborough was appointed as transportation coordinator at OceanView at Falmouth.

Jim Hanley has been appointed to the Avesta Housing board of directors. He worked as an attorney at Preti Flaherty in Portland, served as a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice, and has been president of The Wishcamper Companies, a housing developer and renewable energy investor, since 2021.

Andrea Weisman Summers of Portland, Susie Guthro of Bridgton and Lado Lodoka of New Gloucester are the newest members of the Maine Community Foundation’s Cumberland County Grantmaking Committee. Summers is the director of Foundation for Portland Public Schools and on the boards of Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, Blunt Youth Radio and the National Association of Education Foundations. Guthro works at The Opportunity Alliance and serves on the board of Alpine Village Home Improvement Association. Lodoka is board president of Cross Cultural Community Services, on the boards of Greater Portland Community Land Trust and Chance to Advance and a member of the New Gloucester Economic Development Committee.

Emily Dowd of Casco and Angela Esposito and Sarah Twomey of Portland have been hired as hospice aides at Hospice of Southern Maine. Rachel Potter and Jillian Tolman of Portland have joined as RN case manager, and annual fund and events coordinator, respectively. Summer Nicklasson of South Portland is a clinical nurse manager and Amanda Wozich of Casco is the new HR director.

Real estate agents Duncan MacDougall and Brooks Rankin have rejoined RE/MAX Shoreline.

Giving back

Portside Real Estate Group and 1% Back to Maine partnered with Maine Community Foundation to give $50,000 to the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund Broader Recovery Effort and $12,000 to the National Association of Mental Health Maine.

