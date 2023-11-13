The Maine Warden Service is investigating the illegal killings of two moose in Washington and Aroostook counties.

The deaths occurred last week but are unrelated, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Game wardens in Washington County found a dead moose about 70 yards off Grand Falls Road in Baileyville midday on Nov. 10. They determined the moose was shot from the road between 8 and 11:45 a.m., according to wildlife officials.

In Aroostook County, a dead moose was found a day earlier on County Road 15, a logging road that runs east from Route 11. Game wardens received a report that the moose had been shot and left on the road on Nov. 9, but determined it could have been killed the night before.

Both animals were left to waste after being killed, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife did not immediately respond Monday to requests for more information about the investigations.

Operation Game Thief, a nonprofit organization that works with the department, is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for either killing.

Tips can be submitted at maineogt.org.

