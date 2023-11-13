A Louisiana woman died after a fatal crash in Scarborough on Sunday morning, just two miles from where police say another woman died under similar circumstances on Saturday afternoon.

Megan M. Plowden of Abbeville, Louisiana, died in the hospital from injuries she sustained in a single-vehicle crash in the area of 212 Payne Road, according to Scarborough police.

At 7:19 a.m., police received a report of a woman driving dangerously on Gorham Road heading toward Payne Road. Four minutes later, they received a separate call informing them of a serious crash. First responders arrived to find Plowden, 38, injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and have not released details about the 911 call or whether they speed or alcohol were factors.

The crash occurred less than 24 hours after another woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Payne Road.

“We normally don’t get these kind of things back to back,” Lt. Scott Vaughan said. “It was a very strange weekend to say the least.”

Advertisement

A woman, who police have not yet identified, was speeding on Interstate 95 southbound at about 12:15 p.m. Saturday when she hit another vehicle. The other driver called 911 and followed the woman, Scarborough Police Sgt. Francis Plourd said. The 911 caller said the woman got off Exit 42, hit the guardrail several times and then turned right onto Payne Road.

The woman then veered off the road, hitting a rock and a utility pole before the vehicle stopped, Plourd said. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities said they would not be able to identify the victim until the Maine Office of the Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Monday. Police continue to refuse to provide additional details about the crash as they investigate.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Woman killed in high-speed Scarborough crash on Saturday

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: