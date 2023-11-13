Avesta Housing and Preble Street have teamed up on a proposal to renovate the former Oxford Street Shelter in Portland into between 30 and 50 apartments with support services for chronically homeless individuals.

The plan, which is contingent on city approval and securing funds, was announced Monday in a joint press release from the two nonprofit agencies. It could be the first project to receive funds under the state’s new Housing First program, which was passed by lawmakers this year and included in the governor’s supplemental budget.

Avesta, which already manages more than 1,000 homes at 25 sites across Portland, has secured an option agreement to purchase the former shelter site in the city’s Bayside neighborhood.

It approved, the agency would build on the site beginning in 2025.

Avesta has worked with Preble Street on existing affordable housing projects dating back nearly 20 years.

“For almost 20 years, Avesta Housing has been providing Site-based Housing First homes in partnership with Preble Street to address chronic homelessness,” said Avesta’s president and CEO, Rebecca Hatfield. “That service is needed now more than ever. We are committed to ending homelessness throughout Maine, and the Oxford Street development will provide dozens of safe, quality, affordable homes to people who are in most dire need of them.”

The proposal would include on-site services, such as counseling, provided by Preble Street.

“Site-based Housing First is based on a simple concept – everyone deserves housing and the support necessary to maintain it. In the almost 20 years we have been running Site-based Housing First programs, we have seen time and again chronically homeless individuals with complex needs find safety and a place to call home,” said Preble Street Executive Director Mark Swann. “With the current unsheltered homelessness crisis facing our state and the more than 150 people already on the waiting list for apartments at Logan Place, Florence House, and Huston Commons, this project is one critical part of the solution to ending chronic homelessness in Maine.”

