The Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust on Monday announced it hired Steve Walker as its new executive director.

Walker, a Brunswick town councilor and director of the state-run Land for Maine’s Future conservation program, will replace longtime land trust executive director Angela Twitchell, who left in August to become program director for the Maine Land Trust Network.

“We are going from strength to strength,” land trust board President Emily Swan said. “Steve is a superb choice, and we look forward to his leadership and creativity.”

Twitchell served as executive director since 2008 and oversaw 60 conservation projects that preserved nearly 3,000 acres. The land trust was established in 1985 and now looks after 3,220 acres of conservation property and 23 miles of public trails. It announced a merger with the Cathance River Education Alliance earlier this year.

Walker has held various conservation and land protection positions throughout his career, including endangered species coordinator at the state Department of Inland Fish and Wildlife, land protection coordinator for the Maine Coast Heritage Trust and municipal environmental planner in Brunswick. He has served on the Brunswick Town Council since he was elected in 2013.

“Never has ‘think globally, act locally’ carried more weight than in these times of uncertainty and change,” Walker said in a statement. “As a lifelong conservationist, I have dedicated my career to advancing conservation planning and land protection efforts. There’s great promise in Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust’s strong roots, impressive achievements and especially in its habit of aspiring. I look forward to helping the land trust and the community meet those aspirations.”

Walker will start his new role in early December.

“Steve’s first meeting with staff was inspiring,” said Caroline Eliot, who has served as the land trust’s interim executive director. “He knows our area so well and has so many ideas — the staff are excited about the next chapter.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: