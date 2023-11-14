Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a Tuesday morning fire at East Side Acres, a public housing development operated by the Sanford Housing Authority.

Fire Department Lt. Kristen Hagan said the fire in the complex at 128 Emery St. destroyed one unit. The tenants in an adjacent apartment – it wasn’t damaged – likely won’t be able to return home for a couple of days, Hagan said.

Hagan said the state fire marshals’ office was called in to investigate.

The Sanford Fire Department responded received a call around 10 a.m. When fire crews arrived they saw flames shooting from the unit along with heavy smoke coming from the front door. Though no serious injuries were reported, a pet rat died in the fire.

Sanford Housing Authority Executive Director Diane Small told News Center Maine that the American Red Cross was notified and will help those affected by the fire.

Firefighting crews from Acton, Wells, Alfred, North Berwick and Kennebunk provided assistance.

