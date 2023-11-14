Wed.  11/15  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  Zoom

Wed.  11/15  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation  Zoom, City Hall

Wed.  11/15  7 p.m.  Executive City Council  City Hall

Thu.  11/16  8:30 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment  Zoom

Thu.  11/16  4 p.m.  Development Corporation  Zoom

Thu.  11/16  6 p.m.  District 4  Ocean Ave. Elementary

Advertisement

Mon.  11/20  5 p.m.  City Council  Zoom, City Hall

Tue.  11/21  8 a.m.  Legislative/Nominating  Zoom

Tue.  11/21  4 p.m.  Legislative/Nominating Interviews  Zoom

Wed.  11/22  5 p.m.  Rent Board  Zoom

Wed.  11/22  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council  Island Community Center

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles