Preserving land and fueling the local food economy are vital missions to ensure the future well-being of Midcoast communities and the entire state, according to the incoming executive director of the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust.

“What we do now will shape the towns for the next generations. It’s going to require all hands on deck,” Steve Walker said in an interview with The Forecaster. “Never has ‘think globally, act locally’ carried more weight than in these times of uncertainty and change.”

Walker, also a Brunswick town councilor, said he has dedicated his career “to advancing conservation planning and land protection efforts” and he has no plans to stop in the new job he’ll start next month.

“I want to work on climate change initiatives like forest protection, water access, new opportunities to expand farmers markets and engage more with local farmers for the food economy,” he said.

He has a history of involvement with the land trust, including as a former member of its board of directors. He has worked with Maine Coast Heritage Trust, Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, and Land for Maine’s Future. He has also served the town of Brunswick as a natural resource planner and engaged with land protection projects.

He said his new role at the land trust is “a fantastic opportunity to realign my professional abilities towards getting things done for my favorite communities in the state of Maine.”

He plans to “carry on with land preservation and farmers market operations that have been a staple of the organization for years,” he said. He hopes to tie more “people back to the land, which is a key thing we need these days.”

The land trust tends to 3,220 acres of conservation property and 23 miles of public trails.

Interim Executive Director Caroline Eliot said Walker inspired the staff at his first meeting with them.

“He knows our area so well and has so many ideas. The staff are excited about the next chapter,” Eliot said.

Walker replaces longtime Executive Director Angela Twitchell, who resigned in August for a job with the Maine Land Trust Network.

“Steve is a superb choice, and we look forward to his leadership and creativity,” Twitchell said.

Walker said he’s excited to continue Twitchell’s work.

“It was a great run and she built the organization from mostly volunteer to now up to 12 employees, which is really amazing,” he said.

