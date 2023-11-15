Comedy

Saturday 11/18

Laugh Sanctuary: 8-10 p.m., First Parish UU Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. eventbrite.com

“This Was a Bad Idea”: 8 p.m., Empire Live, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. empireliveme.com

Monday 11/20

Hey Party People: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $10-$30 advance, $15-$35 at door. 14-plus. thehillarts.me

Friday 11/24

Stephen Kellogg: Music, stories and comedy, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Ongoing

The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m., first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 11/24

“How Do I Look”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 11/26

“Serenity”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Through 11/27

“Aqueous”: Anne Scheer, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road, Falmouth. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Through 12/2

“Flights of Fancy”: Emily Blaschke and Missy Dunaway, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

“Spiritual Ecology, Part 1”: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 12/30

“Sparkle” Holiday Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Through 1/7

“Seeking Light: Plants from Shoreline to Canopy”: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. une.edu

Through 1/13

“The Littles”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 1/31

“Art of Penobscot Bay”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Thos. Moser, 149 Main St., Freeport. thosmoser.com

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 11/17

“Nice People” (2023): 3:30 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9. space538.org

Saturday 11/18

“The Jazz Loft According to W. Eugene Smith”: 7 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free. eventbrite.com

Monday 11/20

“Little Women” (2019): Rated PG, 2:30 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road, Falmouth. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

“King Coal” (2023): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9. space538.org

Tuesday 11/21

“Fighting Indians” (2021): Native American Film Series, 2 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. freeportmaine.libcal.com

“The Art of Silence” (2022): 2 p.m., Maine Jewish Film Festival, Lunt Auditorium, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth. Registration required. mjff.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 11/17

Arcadia Band; Nick Prato: 7 p.m., Founder’s Hall, 317 Main Music Center, Yarmouth. $20. eventbrite.com

Emel Mathlouthi: 7:30 p.m., Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. emelatuff.eventbrite.com

Primo Cubano: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $20-$22. chocolatechurcharts.org

Gina and the Red Eye Flight Crew: 9:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Saturday 11/18

The Flukes: Benefits St. Elizabeth’s Essentials Pantry, 4 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 580 Forest Ave., Portland. $10. 772-4758

Dyke March Maine DJ Throwdown: 7-10 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Admission by donation. space538.org

James Keelaghan, David Woodhead: Benefits Oasis Free Clinics and Midcoast New Mainers Group, 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. $20 advance, $25 at door, $10 children and students. ticketstripe.com/keelaghan

Crys Matthews: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Hallowell does The Last Waltz: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Saturday 11/18 & Sunday 11/19

STOMP: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $55-$90. portlandovations.org

Sunday 11/19

12/OC: Benefits Trooper Black Foundation, 11 a.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $30. ticketmaster.com

Maine Pops: 2:30 p.m., Falmouth High School, 74 Woodville Road, Falmouth. $15 suggested donation, students free. mainepops.org

Marc Chillemi Quintet: 6 p.m., Lemont Hall, 2 Pleasant St., Brunswick. $20 advance, $25 at door. lemontblock.com

Beth Nielsen Chapman; Sav Buist: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Fantastic Cat: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Tuesday 11/21

Amethyst Chamber Ensemble: 7 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

From Ashes to New: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Wednesday 11/22

Echoes, tribute to Pink Floyd: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Thursday 11/23

Happy Folk: 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. 772-5483

Friday 11/24

The Unfinished Blues Band: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $19 at door. thehillarts.me

Zach Nugent; Dead Set: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $17 advance, $20 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 11/24 & Saturday 11/25

Spencer and the Walrus Beatles Night: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $24 advance, $31 at door, $39 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Through 11/18

“The Great Gatsby”: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 7 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road, Brunswick. $17, $12 seniors and students. showtix4u.com/events/BHSPlayers

“Romancin’ Go Round”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Saturday 11/18 & Sunday 11/19

“Tricyckle”: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $100. mayostreetarts.org

Through 11/19

“Broadway, Twin Piano Edition”: 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. goodtheater.com

“Mean Girls the Musical”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Cape Elizabeth High School, 343 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth. $15, $5 children. cehstheaterboosters.com

Sunday 11/19

“Rummage Lane”: 1 and 5 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $17 advance, $19 at door. space538.org

Friday 11/24-Sunday 12/3

“The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 7 p.m. additional performance Dec. 2, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $23-$78. mainestateballet.org

Through 12/10

“White”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays, 2 p.m. Dec. 10, Mad Horse Theatre, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-can. madhorse.com

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

