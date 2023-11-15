The Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick will host its annual Holiday Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. The spirit of the season awaits you at the ever-popular Holiday Fair at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick. The aroma of delicious soups and baked goods and the sound of live music will welcome shoppers. The beauty of handmade creations of vendors and crafters will decorate the sanctuary. Freshly created holiday wreaths will add their fragrance in the lobby. Everyone is sure to discover an unexpected perfect find in the White Elephant room and at the used tool table. The room with gently used jewelry will once again be filled with treasures. New this year, the Kids’ Creation Station, run by church youth, will entertain young visitors. UUCB is located at 1 Middle St. in Brunswick at the corner of Pleasant and Middle streets, where the Holiday Moose will welcome guests. Courtesy of UUCB