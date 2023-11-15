A joyous sing-along to celebrate the holiday with children, families, and people of all ages will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, at Broad Bay Congregational Church, 941 Main St. in Waldoboro.
Vocalists Joe and Lindsay Cough will lead the audience in an eclectic mix of songs, from traditional carols such as “Hark the Herald, Angels Sing” to Burl Ives’ “Silver and Gold,” to songs from the animated classic “Rudolf,” such as “There’s Always Tomorrow.”
Joe Cough describes it as “a concert where people will sing together.”
“In years before, this was something people did, and I miss that,” Cough added. “Making a big noise with song is a way to bringing all of us together. And what better time than Christmas?”
Joe Cough (who also performs as Erasmus More), is a Maine-based vocalist, composer and educator. He has a master’s degree in vocal performance and has taught voice, guitar, piano and music composition at Midcoast Music Academy. His wife, Lindsay Hawthorne Smith Cough, also from Maine, is an accomplished singer, Norwegian hardanger fiddler and folk artist who makes “faerie” dolls.
This concert is free, and everyone is welcome. Donations to compensate the musicians and support the ongoing ministry of the church are accepted.
