LEWISTON – Constance Giles, 70, died Nov. 7, 2023, at her home. A memorial celebration of her life will be held 5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A full obituary to follow. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous