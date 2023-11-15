“In the Arena” is a podcast for Mainers interested in a deeper understanding of the political issues facing our state, featuring former TV anchor/reporter Pat Callaghan, former Republican state Sen. Phil Harriman and former Democratic Portland mayor Ethan Strimling.

This week, on Episode 7 of “In The Arena,” Pat, Ethan and Phil take a look ahead to 2024, now that the 2023 elections are in the rear-view mirror.

They dive in to Rep. Jared Golden’s re-election, and the likely Biden/Trump matchup in Maine.

Phil and Ethan make some “way too early” predictions for next November, including who’s likely to win each of Maine’s federal races, who our next senate President and Speaker of the House will be, and a couple of wild card predictions.

And Pat shares a story about Pres. Barack Obama taking out the trash.

