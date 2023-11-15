The Snug, a longtime neighborhood pub in Portland’s East End, will close.

Owner Margaret Lyons posted the news on the bar’s social media Wednesday. The Snug, self-described as “Irish-ish” and “not for the squemish,” is located on Congress Street across from the Eastern Cemetery and near the intersection with Washington Avenue.

“In the fall of 2006, I built The Snug from the keg room up,” she wrote. “Opening the bar has been the absolute best decision I’ve ever made…until now. It’s been succeeded by my decision to close.”

Lyons did not say in her post what will be next for her or for the bar’s location. She said only that she crossed paths with “three lovely people” when she was considering retiring from the bar business who have a new vision.

“I don’t think a day will go by without an old Snug memory putting a smile on my face,” she wrote. “I bet the same is true for many reading this post. Thank you for all the photographs and still frames in my mind. For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, I absolutely did have the time of my life. The Snug’s last night will be soon. I’m not going to tell you exactly when, because I hate goodbyes. Let’s just leave it at slán.”

This story will be updated.

