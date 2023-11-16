Dandelion Spring Farm in Bowdoinham is hosting a holiday market including local artisans, live music and children’s activities at its new, timber-framed community space from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25.

After a decade of working together, Hilary Crowell of The Cultivated Thread and Beth Schiller of Dandelion Spring Farm are expanding their business collaboration. They have curated a group of artisans and farmers to gather together as a way to showcase the talents in the Midcoast community (mostly women-owned) and also provide a family- and locally produced–centered shopping experience to kick off the holiday season.

Crowell creates handwoven textiles for personal and home use offered at The Cultivated Thread. With a long history of working on farms prior to starting her weaving business, Crowell has kept her agricultural roots alive while being an employee at the Dandelion Spring farmers market stands. Crowell’s values of supporting small businesses, particularly Maine artisans, overlaps with Schiller’s mission of bringing the outside in.

Schiller primarily sells produce and herbs under Dandelion Spring Farm but has always done so with the foundation that the more we engage our senses, the healthier we will eat, the stronger communities we’ll build and the better we’ll treat our environment. Within the last year, Schiller finished construction of The Hive, a community gathering space on her farm in Bowdoinham.

Now Crowell and Schiller are working together to bridge their interests in building community and supporting small business with their offering of The Holiday Market at The Hive.

The market will feature local vendors with goods ranging from holiday wreaths and nature-inspired fine art to jewelry and specialty sea salts:

• The Cultivated Thread, handwoven wearables and home goods.

• Ragged Coast Chocolates, chocolate and baking supplies.

• Lost & Found Farm, holiday wreaths and blueberry jam.

• Oyster River Joinery, hand-crafted wood platters, specializing in their oyster design.

• Purple Bean Bindery, homemade blank books.

• Mattie Rose Templeton, nature-inspired fine art.

• Crooked Chimney, handmade goats milk soap.

• Slack Tide Sea Salt, Maine crafted flaky small batch sea salt.

• Find & Seak Pottery, locally foraged earthenware.

• Bloodroot Metal Works, locally made jewelry.

• Taproot, a magazine for makers, doers and dreamers.

• Copper Tail Creamery, goats milk cheese and yogurt.

• Dandelion Spring Farm, warm soup, herbal remedies and winter vegetable shares.

Dandelion Spring Farm is 2 miles off Routt 295 at 961 Ridge Road, Bowdoinham. The space is handicapped accessible. Organizers ask that pets be left at home.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: