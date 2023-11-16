Dan Piltch and John Egan both have big dreams for Freeport. Egan, who has been on the Town Council since 2016, was elected chairperson this week. He takes over from Piltch, who will now serve as vice chairperson. Piltch has been on the council since 2019.

Both said bringing early elements of Freeport’s Downtown Vision Plan to fruition was a top priority. Finalized last May as a response to declining brick-and-mortar retail sales, the 137-page Downtown Vision Plan aims to re-center Freeport’s economy around a vibrant, walkable New England village packed with arts, culture and other experiences.

“Addressing the dramatic shortage of housing at all price levels is critical, especially finding ways to promote more affordable options for young people to stay and live in our community,” Egan said. “More housing in our downtown is a key element to economic success.”

Egan and Piltch will soon be joined by Sophie Wilson, who starts Dec. 4 as Freeport’s new town manager. Wilson formerly held that role in Orono.

Both Egan and Piltch said they think that in this time of transition it’s important to maintain a sense of continuity on the council. Keeping the two council leadership seats will help with that, Egan said. Egan previously served as chairperson of the council in 2020 and 2021.

Outside of his time on the council, Egan works as a senior program officer at The Genesis Fund, a nonprofit community development organization based in Brunswick. Piltch is a founding partner at Broad Sound Partners, a venture capital firm.

The upcoming year will hold challenges for the council as Freeport navigates implementing a new Downtown Vision Plan. Pitches were accepted for the plan in a meeting this spring, including a proposal to do a $1.55 million remodel on Lower Main Street and Mallett Drive to make it more pedestrian friendly.

“Freeport is in a good place, but it’s also in a precarious position,” Piltch said. “We’ll be facing important decisions about our downtown, our role in environmental stewardship and our response to the area’s urgent housing problem.”

Making concrete progress in Freeport’s plan to revitalize the downtown is important to Egan, too.

“Pivoting the downtown Freeport experience to align with the goals of the Vision Plan will take considerable effort incorporating many voices,” he said. “And yet we also have to show tangible progress as a town government.

“Its an exciting time to be a part of these changes.”

