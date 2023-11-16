LEWISTON – Constance Ann Giles, 70, died Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at her home.

She was born Nov. 4, 1953, in Brunswick, a daughter for Robert C. and Anna White Holt Lavallee. She attended Brunswick High school and was a long-time employee of Grand City, Brunswick. She married Larry Giles. Through Larry’s deployment in the U.S. Navy, the couple had traveled to Sicily, Italy, Connecticut and Jacksonville, Fla.

She was an accomplished lifetime bowler, having competed several times in the National Bowling Tournament in Las Vegas, Milwaukee and Fort Lauderdale. Locally, she had been a frequent bowler at Yankee Lanes. In her youth she had played as a softball catcher.

In recent years, she enjoyed time with her family, playing bingo and reading, especially anything by Stephen King. Her family lovingly remember her as all of smart, sassy, and stubborn.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Robert C. Lavallee Jr., Donald Holt Sr.; two sisters, Nancy Holt, Helen Holt.

She is survived by her children, Robert A. Giles and Kerri Giles; a brother, Peter A. Lavalee and wife Diane and their daughters, Jenna Clement and Lindsey Lavallee; two grandchildren, Charles Alexander Lewis, Jessica Gilliam and her husband Brandon; a great grandson, Nicholas Bingham.

A celebration of Constance’s life will be held 5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to Independence Association,

3 Industrial Pkwy,

Brunswick, ME 04011 (www.independenceassociation.org).

