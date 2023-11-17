TILTON, N.H. – Eugene J. Lussier Jr., 88, formerly of Bath, died Nov. 8, 2023, at the New Hampshire Veterans Home surrounded by family. He was draped with an American Flag and his fellow veterans were able to give him a final salute while taps played. Eugene and his wife moved from Bath to Manchester, N.H., in 2004 to be close to their daughters. He was born one of 12 siblings in Worcester, Mass., on June 4, 1935, a son of Eugene and Blanche Lussier.

Aside from his family, his greatest devotion was to the military. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the service and spent three years in the Army in Germany. He then enlisted in the Navy and was a crew member on the USS Boston until 1961. It was in 1961 that he would marry Elaine Pinkham. In 1961 he was assigned to the Naval Reserve Training Center in Asheville, N.C., where he was an instructor until 1965. In 1965, he moved his family to Subic Bay, Philippines where he spent three years in Naval Investigative/Intelligence Service. In 1968, his naval career would take him to the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, where he attended Attache School and assigned diplomatic duty to Naval Intelligence. His final assignment would be in 1972 in Alexandria, Va., at the Naval Intelligence Headquarters. He retired a Chief Petty Officer in 1973 after serving 20 years to his country.

Upon retirement, he moved to Bath, where he opened an antique store called America-Europa and later an antique mall where he rented booths to other antique dealers. A beverage center/package store would be his last business. Eugene loved antiques and he frequently could be seen set up at various flea markets.

He is survived by his two daughters, Jackie Linker and her husband Karry of Deerfield, N.H., and Mary Ellen Yatzus and her husband Michael of Manchester and their two boys, Jeremy of Manchester, N.H., and Alex of Boston; his two sisters and one brother of Spencer, Mass.

A private celebration of life will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made to the "NHVH Resident Benefit Fund"

Tilton, NH 03276.

