The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a 64-year-old man believed to have gone overboard sometime Thursday while hauling lobster traps near Kennebunkport.

At around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, the Coast Guard learned that the man and his 12-foot skiff never made it back from hauling traps between Walker’s Point and Cape Porpoise, according to a news release.

The Coast Guard launched a 47-foot lifeboat from Station Portsmouth Harbor to lead the search. A plane and helicopter have scanned the water from above, while the Maine Marine Patrol, the Kennebunk Police Department and other local agencies and civilians have assisted.

Early Friday morning, crews found the man’s aluminum skiff overturned on the rocks at Walker’s Point. They also found debris, including a plastic tote, a lifejacket and a boot along the shoreline.

According to the release “all indications lead to a scenario in which the fisherman entered the water.”

The search between Walker’s Point and Cape Porpoise is currently ongoing.

This story will be updated.

