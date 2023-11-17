1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge William Kayatta, a former partner at a big Portland law firm and a resident of Cape Elizabeth, announced Friday that he’s stepping down from the Boston-based federal court.

Kayatta was first appointed in 2012 by President Barack Obama and was confirmed the following year. He replaced Kermit Lipez, who also was from Maine.

Although the 70-year-old is retiring from active service, Kayatta will assume senior status once his successor is confirmed. Federal judges who are at least 65 and have the option of continuing to serve in a part-time capacity.

Kayatta’s retirement means President Joe Biden will have a chance to nominate another member of the six-member Boston appeals court. Already, three members have been appointed by Biden and a fourth – Seth Aframe – was nominated last month but has yet to be confirmed. The other active member, David Barron, was appointed by Obama.

The 1st Circuit is the smallest of 12 federal appeals courts and hears cases from Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Puerto Rico.

Kayatta, a Rhode Island native and graduate of Harvard Law School, practiced in Maine for many years and was a partner at Pierce Atwood, during which time he argued two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. He also previously served as president of the Maine Bar Association.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation for Judge Kayatta’s 10 years of service on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. He has consistently demonstrated a commitment to legal excellence, and his contributions to the legal profession reflect a commendable dedication to justice and public service,” U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a statement Friday. “Aside from his service on the bench, Judge Kayatta’s impact on Maine legal community has been significant, including through his numerous leadership roles with organizations like the Maine Professional Ethics Commission and the Maine Board of Bar Examiners.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous